Bengals' Shawn Williams: Finishes with 12 tackles
Williams had 12 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
Sunday's game saw Williams, for the first time this season, record double-digit tackles. He had finished each of the last three games with nine tackles. Five games into the season, Cincy's starting strong safety has certainly been impressive, racking up 43 tackles. But Williams remains without a sack or interception and must increase his production in both those areas to maximize IDP value.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...