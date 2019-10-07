Williams had 12 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

Sunday's game saw Williams, for the first time this season, record double-digit tackles. He had finished each of the last three games with nine tackles. Five games into the season, Cincy's starting strong safety has certainly been impressive, racking up 43 tackles. But Williams remains without a sack or interception and must increase his production in both those areas to maximize IDP value.

