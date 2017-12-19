Williams had three tackles (one solo) and recorded his first interception of the season in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Williams was playing in his first game since Week 11, and managed to spoil Teddy Bridgewater's return by intercepting his first pass attempt, although the result was well in hand at that point. The 26-year-old played 52 of 67 defensive snaps in his return but is a hard-to-trust IDP option with so little game action the second half of this season.