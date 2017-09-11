Williams (elbow) was a full participant in Monday's walkthrough, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Williams suffered a dislocated elbow in mid-August and sat out the Bengals' opening loss to the Ravens on Sunday, so fully participating is a step in the right direction. It was only a walkthrough and the 26-year-old did not practice last week, so there's still no definitive timetable for his return.