Williams (thigh) was a full participant in Friday's walkthrough practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Williams has upgraded to being a full practice participant after beginning the week with two limited sessions. It's worth noting that Friday's practice was only a walkthrough, but his "full" designation is nonetheless a positive step. Barring any setbacks, the starting safety appears on track for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

