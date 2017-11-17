Williams (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and will play Sunday against the Broncos, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Williams has compiled 33 tackles (22 solo) through eight games this season. However, it's troubling that he hasn't been productive in coverage yet this season, but he'll have a good chance Sunday against a shaky Brock Osweiler under center.

