Williams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Browns, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Williams was limited in practice all week and was expected to play all along, and he's officially in the lineup for Sunday's divisional clash. The veteran safety has averaged just 10 defensive snaps per game this year, as Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates have started at the position, so Williams is slated for a reserve role once again.