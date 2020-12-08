Williams has been suspended one game for violation of the NFL's unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, Michael Signora of NFL Communications reports.

Williams stepped on the leg of Dolphins offensive guard Solomon Kindley during Sunday's loss to Miami, prompting the league to dole out discipline to the 29-year-old safety. The Georgia product has made 10 appearances this season, but he remains without a start after registering 15 during 2019. Vonn Bell's arrival via free agency has curtailed Williams' role, but now the veteran will be entirely unavailable Week 14.