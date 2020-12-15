Williams' one-game suspension was lifted by the NFL on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though the veteran safety will rejoin his teammates for the final three weeks of the regular season, his future with the organization remains up in the air. Williams is set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter, and he's yet to start a single game at strong safety after registering 15 starts during 2019. Ohio State product Vonn Bell offers a younger, albeit more expensive, option at the position.