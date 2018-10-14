Bengals' Shawn Williams: Heads to locker room Sunday
WIlliams left Sunday's game with the Steelers to be checked for a concussion.
His absence is a big blow to the Bengals' secondary. Clayton Fejedelem will replace the 27-year-old for the meantime.
