Bengals' Shawn Williams: In concussion protocol
Williams is in the concussion protocol Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Williams suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, and should be considered questionable for Cincinnati's game against the Chiefs in Week 7. If Williams remains sidelined for any amount of time, Clayton Fejedelem should slot into the starting lineup.
