Bengals' Shawn Williams: Injures hamstring
Williams hurt his hamstring during Sunday's game against the Jaguars and is doubtful to return, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Williams has played every game since missing the season opener due to an elbow injury. The severity of Williams' injury is unclear, but if he's unable to return Sunday, he'll have a full week to prepare for the Titans on Nov. 12. Second-year safety Clayton Fejedelem will slot in for now.
More News
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...