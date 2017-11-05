Williams hurt his hamstring during Sunday's game against the Jaguars and is doubtful to return, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has played every game since missing the season opener due to an elbow injury. The severity of Williams' injury is unclear, but if he's unable to return Sunday, he'll have a full week to prepare for the Titans on Nov. 12. Second-year safety Clayton Fejedelem will slot in for now.