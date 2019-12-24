Play

Williams recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) and a sack in Sunday's 38-35 loss to Miami.

Williams saw a season-high 89 snaps, allowing him to equal his seasonal tackle mark as well as the career-high 110 he set last season. The sack was his first of the year.

More News

