Bengals' Shawn Williams: Leads team in tackles Week 13
Williams tallied nine tackles (seven solo) and one tackle for a loss during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Broncos.
Williams played all but one defensive snap for the Bengals during Sunday's loss. The 27-year-old is a reliable source of tackles, and will be worth IDP consideration heading into Cincinnati's tilt against the Chargers in Week 14.
