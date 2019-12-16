Play

Williams made three tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Patriots.

Williams entered this contest averaging 7.2 tackles per game, and this was the third time in four weeks that the veteran finished with three tackles. It has been a disappointing stretch for Williams, but he sits at 97 tackles on the year and is within reach of his career high (110).

