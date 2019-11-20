Bengals' Shawn Williams: Limited for Wednesday's session
Williams (thumb) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear when Williams sustained this injury, as he played all 70 defensive snaps in this past Sunday's loss to the Raiders. The veteran will aim to elevate to full participation by Friday. If Williams is unable to go, Clayton Fejedelem and Brandon Wilson are waiting in the wings for potential usage increases.
