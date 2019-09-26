Bengals' Shawn Williams: Limited Thursday
Williams (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Williams is managing a back issue of undisclosed severity. It's a positive sign that the starting safety wasn't forced to sit out Thursday's practice entirely, but his availability for Monday's game against the Steelers appears to be in jeopardy. Williams will have two more opportunities to practice in full before the Bengals are forced to make a decision about his Week 4 status.
More News
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Tacks on another nine stops•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Notches nine stops•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Different formations in opener•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Pick-six in season finale•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Six tackles in loss•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Leads team in tackles Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...