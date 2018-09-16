Bengals' Shawn Williams: Logs one interception and one sack in victory
Williams logged one interception and one sack in the Bengals' 34-23 victory over the Ravens on Thursday.
Williams additionally forced one fumble and accumulated eight combined tackles. The 27-year-old's impressive defensive performance was key in securing Cincinnati's victory over Baltimore. Williams will once again suit up as the Bengals' starting strong safety against the Panthers in Week 3.
