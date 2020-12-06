Williams recorded one solo tackle in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Dolphins.
Williams' day ended early after the safety got into a scuffle in the second half and was ejected. He likely won't be suspended for his actions, meaning he'll be available in Week 14 against the Cowboys.
