Williams (calf) didn't participate during Wednesday's practice.
Williams needed to be carted off the practice field Aug. 18 due to the injury, and as evidenced by this news, he's still feeling the effects from the issue. The fact that he wasn't able to log any practice time isn't a great sign for his Week 1 availability, and if he's forced to miss time, more snaps would be given to Vonn Bell and Brandon Wilson at safety.
