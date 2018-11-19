Williams recorded 11 tackles (nine solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

Williams is now tied for second in the league in interceptions on the season, and he's set a career high in the process. He also recorded double-digit tackles for the third time in four weeks. Through 10 games, Williams has 67 tackles (46 solo), including one sack, six passes defensed (including four interceptions) and a forced fumble.

