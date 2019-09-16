Williams made nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Williams was occasionally used in a safety-linebacker role in Week 1 versus the Seahawks, recording just four tackles. The veteran safety looks like he's back on track now after a strong showing, but his IDP value is shaky if the Bengals keep shifting Williams around on defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories