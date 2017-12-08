Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Williams, who will miss his third straight game Sunday, will be one of three secondary starters unavailable for the contest due to injury. It's expected that Clayton Fejedelem and Josh Shaw will see most of the snaps at strong safety in place of Williams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop