Bengals' Shawn Williams: Pick-six in season finale
Williams returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown in the Bengals' Week 17 loss to the Steelers. It was his first defensive touchdown at any level, Paul Dehner Jr. the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Williams also chimed in with eight tackles on the day.
Williams ended the season with a career-high five interceptions and 110 tackles, after tallying just one INT and 49 tackles last season. He's likely to be one of the Bengals' defensive mainstays in an offseason where there should be transition at other positions.
