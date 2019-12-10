Play

Williams played all 56 defensive snaps and recorded six tackles (five solo) in the process during Sunday's loss to the Browns.

Williams has played in all 13 of of the Bengals' games so far this season including 12 starts. He is now up to 56 tackles (39 solo) an one interception. The 28-year-old will look to continue producing in Week 15 versus the Patriots.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories