Bengals' Shawn Williams: Posts 10 tackles Sunday
Williams recorded 10 tackles (six solo) across 75 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Williams was second on the team in tackles Sunday, bringing his season total to 56. The sixth-year pro played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps alongside rookie Jessie Bates, as the duo is proving to be a cornerstone of the Bengals' defense.
