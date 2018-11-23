Bengals' Shawn Williams: Practicing in full
Williams (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Williams had been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was finally able to log a full practice Friday. As evidenced by this news, Williams should be available for the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Browns on Sunday.
More News
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Notches fourth interception Sunday•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Posts 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Snags interception in loss•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Ready to go•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...