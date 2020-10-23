site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Questionable but should play
Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, but he's expected to be available, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
If he suits up, Williams should provide some depth in the Cincinnati secondary. Williams has five tackles in four games played this season.
