Bengals' Shawn Williams: Questionable for Sunday
Williams (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Williams managed to fully participate his first practice of the week Friday, and there is hope that he will be ready to go Week 7. The starting safety's presence would be a huge boost to Cincinnati's defense against an explosive Chiefs' passing attack led by Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins. Expect a final update on Williams' availability prior to Sunday's game.
More News
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: In concussion protocol•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Heads to locker room Sunday•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Logs one interception and one sack in victory•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Ejected for targeting•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Leads Bengals in tackles Sunday•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Returns to field•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....