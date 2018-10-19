Williams (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Williams managed to fully participate his first practice of the week Friday, and there is hope that he will be ready to go Week 7. The starting safety's presence would be a huge boost to Cincinnati's defense against an explosive Chiefs' passing attack led by Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins. Expect a final update on Williams' availability prior to Sunday's game.