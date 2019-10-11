Williams (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore but is still expected to play, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Williams didn't participate at practice Wednesday and Thursday but finished the week as a limited participant. The 28-year-old has been a top-tier IDP defensive back this season with 44 tackles (32 solo) in five games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories