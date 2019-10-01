Williams had nine tackles (five solo) in Monday's loss to the Steelers.

Williams had plenty of opportunities Monday as the Steelers relied heavily on their running backs in the passing game, as James Connor and Jaylen Samuels combined for 16 receptions. That's three straight contests with nine tackles for Williams, and he has 31 tackles (21 solo) for the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories