Williams (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Williams had been listed as doubtful heading into the weekend after the hamstring injury -- which he suffered in the Week 9 loss to the Jaguars -- restricted him to one limited practice during the week. With Williams unavailable for the afternoon, Clayton Fejedelem and Brandon Wilson will likely be tasked with filling all the snaps at strong safety in tandem with starting free safety George Iloka.