Bengals' Shawn Williams: Six tackles in loss
Williams recorded six tackles (four solo) across 53 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Williams is second on the team in tackles this season, trailing only fellow safety Jessie Bates. He'll look to continue racking up the tackles Sunday against the Raiders.
