Play

Williams recorded an interception to go along with three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 10-14 loss to the Steelers.

Williams' interception marked his first of the season. He recorded a career-high five last season, so 2019 has been relatively underwhelming thus far. Still, the 28-year-old will look to carry that momentum into Week 13 when the Bengals welcome the Jets to town.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories