Williams recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Williams' performance was one of few bright spots for the Bengals in a blowout loss to the Chiefs. His 12 tackles were a season-high and his interception was his second of the year. Looking ahead, Williams and the Bengals will aim to bounce back against the Buccaneers in Week 8.

