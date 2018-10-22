Bengals' Shawn Williams: Snags interception in loss
Williams recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
Williams' performance was one of few bright spots for the Bengals in a blowout loss to the Chiefs. His 12 tackles were a season-high and his interception was his second of the year. Looking ahead, Williams and the Bengals will aim to bounce back against the Buccaneers in Week 8.
