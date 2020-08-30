Williams (calf) will not participate in Sunday's scrimmage, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Williams is considered week-to-week due to a calf injury he suffered Aug. 18, the severity of which required him to be carted off the practice field. He'll have two weeks to get ready for the season opener Sept. 13 versus the Chargers.
