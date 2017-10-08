Play

Williams injured his elbow against the Bills on Sunday and is questionable to return.

It's the same elbow that Williams dislocated in the preseason, but there is no official word yet on whether this is the same injury. Reserve free safety Clayton Fejedelem will likely see more snaps in his absence opposite of start George Iloka, since Derron Smtih (ankle) is inactive Sunday.

