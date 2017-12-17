Williams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Williams' availability is a welcome development for a Cincinnati secondary that will be without the services of two key cornerbacks in Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) and Adam Jones (groin), the latter of whom was placed on injured reserve earlier this month. Though he's been sidelined for the last three contests with the hamstring injury, Williams shouldn't face any restrictions Sunday after practicing all three days this week, including a full session Friday.