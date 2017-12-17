Bengals' Shawn Williams: Suiting up Sunday
Williams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Williams' availability is a welcome development for a Cincinnati secondary that will be without the services of two key cornerbacks in Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) and Adam Jones (groin), the latter of whom was placed on injured reserve earlier this month. Though he's been sidelined for the last three contests with the hamstring injury, Williams shouldn't face any restrictions Sunday after practicing all three days this week, including a full session Friday.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.