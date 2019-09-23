Williams made nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Bills.

After recording nine pass breakups and five interceptions last year, Williams has yet to post a coverage stat this campaign. The 28-year-old is logging plenty of work, though, playing 71 of 77 possible defensive snaps (91 percent). Williams has a solid IDP floor with 22 tackles through three games, so when the coverage stats come it will be icing on the cake.

