Bengals' Shawn Williams: Tacks on another nine stops
Williams made nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Bills.
After recording nine pass breakups and five interceptions last year, Williams has yet to post a coverage stat this campaign. The 28-year-old is logging plenty of work, though, playing 71 of 77 possible defensive snaps (91 percent). Williams has a solid IDP floor with 22 tackles through three games, so when the coverage stats come it will be icing on the cake.
