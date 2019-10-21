Bengals' Shawn Williams: Tallies eight tackles
Williams had eight tackles (seven) solo and two tackles for a loss in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.
Williams has posted eight tackles or more in five of seven games this season as Cincinnati's porous run defense provides plenty of tackle opportunities. The 28-year-old has 58 tackles (43 solo) and is on pace to shatter his career high of 110, though he's still looking for his first interception of the season.
