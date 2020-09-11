Williams (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Williams will miss his first game since the 2017 season, but he was expected to lose the starting job to Vonn Bell despite another season with 100-plus tackles. Brandon Wilson will be the primary backup for Bell and Jessie Bates, and Williams will look to shake off the injury quickly before Week 2's Thursday matchup versus the Browns.