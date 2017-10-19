Bengals' Shawn Williams: Unlisted on injury report
Williams (elbow) doesn't appear on the Bengals' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Williams injured his elbow in Week 5 against the Bills but evidently returned to full health during the Bengals' Week 6 bye. He appears all set to man his usual starting spot at strong safety Sunday.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.