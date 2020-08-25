Williams (calf) is considered week-to-week, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Williams was carted off the field last week due to a calf injury, so it's not surprising that this is a serious issue. His status for Week 1's matchup against the Chargers is in danger, and Vonn Bell is locked into a starting workload if that's the case.
