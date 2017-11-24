Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Richard Skinner of WKRC-TV reports.

It appears as though a hamstring issue that plagued Williams in Week 10 has resurfaced, as despite playing in Week 11's win over the Broncos, the safety will be held out against Cleveland. Both Clayton Fejedelem and Brandon Wilson will have to fill in at strong safety in Williams' absence Sunday.