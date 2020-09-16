Williams (calf) is ruled out for Thursday's game in Cleveland, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Williams will miss a second straight game due to his lingering calf injury. As long as he's unable to go, Brandon Wilson will continue to serve as the primary backup to Vonn Bell.
More News
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: DNP to start week•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Unavailable for season opener•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Still working on side•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Week-to-week with calf injury•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Working on side•