Williams, who was carted off Tuesday with what has now been identified as a calf injury, is working on the side, Richard Skinner of WKRC Local 12 reports.
The Bengals can scarcely afford another major injury in their secondary, with Trae Waynes already out with a pectoral injury.
More News
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Carted off practice field•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Kept instead of Kirkpatrick•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Career-high tackles in 2019•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Leads team in tackles in loss•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Light tackling performance•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Plays every snap•