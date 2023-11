The Bengals elevated Jackson from the practice squad Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Jackson joined the Bengals' practice squad on Aug. 31 after being cut by the team ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The move is to provide depth at wide receiver with Tee Higgins (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Texans and Ja'Marr Chase (back) questionable for the game.