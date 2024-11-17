Rankins is questionable to suit up Sunday night versus the Chargers due to an illness.

Rankins appears to have picked up an illness during the weekend, as he wasn't on the Bengals' injury report following the team's final practice Friday. The timing doesn't bode well for the defensive tackle's chance of suiting up Sunday, though it's not clear how under the weather Rankins is feeling. If he's unable to suit up against the Chargers, rookie McKinnley Jackson could see more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.