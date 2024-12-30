The Bengals placed Rankins on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list Monday.

Rankins has been unable to practice or play since Week 10 against Baltimore due to an illness. His placement on the NFI list means he won't be able to play in the Bengals' regular-season finale against the Steelers on Saturday. However, he would be eligible to return if the Bengals qualify for the postseason and make it to the Super Bowl. Rankins will end the 2024 regular season with 18 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across seven games.