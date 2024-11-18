Rankins (illness) is inactive for Sunday Night Football versus the Chargers.
Rankins popped up on the injury report Sunday with an illness and he'll ultimately be forced to miss the contest as a result. In his absence, B.J. Hill and McKinnley Jackson will likely handle the bulk of snaps at defensive tackle against Los Angeles.
