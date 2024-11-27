Rankins (illness) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Rankins was a late addition to the Bengals' injury report heading into Week 11 against the Chargers due to an illness, which ultimately forced him to be inactive for the contest. Even after the Week 12 bye, it appears Rankins is still feeling under the weather, and it's unclear whether it will effect his practice participation over the next two days. If the illness is serious enough to force Rankins to be sidelined against the Steelers on Sunday, McKinnley Jackson and Kris Jenkins would see increased snaps at defensive tackle alongside starter B.J. Hill.